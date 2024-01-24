EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,968,000 after buying an additional 7,340,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,690,000 after buying an additional 7,214,274 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,264,000 after buying an additional 5,430,907 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,788,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,163,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 829,644 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.