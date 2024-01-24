EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. 194,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.