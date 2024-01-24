EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 198.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 5,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,212. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $193.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

