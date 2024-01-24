EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 961,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,440,000 after purchasing an additional 457,729 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,385.8% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,352,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

