EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.30. The stock had a trading volume of 154,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.27. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

