EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $29,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. 605,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

