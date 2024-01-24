EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EMXC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 397,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $55.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.