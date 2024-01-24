EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,219. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

