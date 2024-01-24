EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.00. 1,184,565 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

