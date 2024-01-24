EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.96. 230,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

