Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.81

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 422256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

See Also

