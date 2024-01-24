Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,727 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,999,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,920,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.70 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

