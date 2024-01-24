EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,919,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,362,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,924,919 and have sold 2,246,113 shares valued at $43,564,052. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.