Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.20

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 574013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Falco Resources Stock Up 32.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$61.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.58.

Falco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.