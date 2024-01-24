Family CFO Inc Has $3.02 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $321.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,934. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $322.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.55.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.