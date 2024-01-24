Family CFO Inc Purchases 6,113 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Family CFO Inc increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after buying an additional 5,436,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after buying an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,777,000 after buying an additional 1,116,939 shares in the last quarter.

DFUV stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 219,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,082. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

