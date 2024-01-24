Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $70.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,842. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

