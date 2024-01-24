Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 472,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 186,488 shares.The stock last traded at $54.22 and had previously closed at $53.93.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

