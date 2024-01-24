Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $50,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

