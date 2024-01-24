Filecoin Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.95 or 0.00012423 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $160.74 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,964,752 coins and its circulating supply is 498,942,691 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

