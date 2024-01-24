Financial Comparison: GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) vs. Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and GSV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.09 $4.07 billion $2.91 8.62 GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 5 11 0 2.69 GSV 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coterra Energy and GSV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of GSV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and GSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 33.97% 17.14% 10.84% GSV N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSV has a beta of -153, indicating that its stock price is 15,400% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats GSV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

