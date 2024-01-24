Financial Review: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) & RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) and RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and RedHill Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals $587.00 million 12.66 -$269.72 million ($2.87) -18.05 RedHill Biopharma $61.80 million 0.28 -$71.67 million N/A N/A

RedHill Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals -66.34% -90.50% -14.41% RedHill Biopharma 354.95% -328.99% 71.39%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and RedHill Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 3.6, meaning that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and RedHill Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals 2 4 7 1 2.50 RedHill Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $49.07, suggesting a potential downside of 5.29%. Given Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ionis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than RedHill Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beats RedHill Biopharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy. It also develops medicines for various indications that are in phase 3 study, including Eplontersen as a monthly self-administered subcutaneous injection to treat all types of ATTR; Olezarsen for patients with FCS and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG); Donidalorsen for patients with hereditary angioedema; ION363 for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Tofersen to inhibit the production of superoxide dismutase 1; Pelacarsen for patients with established cardiovascular disease and elevated lipoprotein(a); and Bepirovirsen to inhibit the production of viral proteins associated with hepatitis B virus. In addition, the company develops Cimdelirsen to inhibit the production of growth hormone receptor; IONIS-FB-LRx to inhibit the production of complement factor B and the alternative complement pathway; and ION224 to reduce the production of diacylglycerol acyltransferase 2. It has a strategic collaboration with Biogen for the treatment of neurological disorders; and collaboration and license agreement with Metagenomi, Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis, Roche, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, and PTC Therapeutics. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 2 study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and preclinical evaluation study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

