First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stake Lifted by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,247 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up 3.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of First Citizens BancShares worth $36,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FCNCA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded down $25.24 on Wednesday, reaching $1,423.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,428.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,394.47. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,528.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

