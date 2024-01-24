First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $15.00. First Horizon shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 5,606,322 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

