First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.41. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after buying an additional 1,737,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,005,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,994,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

