First of Long Island (FLIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect First of Long Island to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, analysts expect First of Long Island to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of FLIC opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $183,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at $342,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First of Long Island

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.