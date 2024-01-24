First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 185,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,402. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

In other First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $247,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 500.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

