First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.33. 680,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,080. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

