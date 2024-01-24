Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.