Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DFP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.64.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
