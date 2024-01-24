Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PFO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $9.79.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
