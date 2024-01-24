Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PFO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Read More

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.