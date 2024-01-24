Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PFO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

