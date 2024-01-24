Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0838 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

FFC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 147,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,892. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.