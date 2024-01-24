Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,996,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Flex were worth $188,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 3,949,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

