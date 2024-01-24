Floor & Decor (FND) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/16/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.
- 1/4/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2024 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.
- 12/20/2023 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.
- 11/29/2023 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
Floor & Decor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.90. 227,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,238. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $3,620,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $18,694,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.
