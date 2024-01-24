Flushing Financial (FFIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $771,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

