FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.29

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.29 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 412617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,998,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,594,000 after acquiring an additional 572,670 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 36.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

