FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

FVCB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,096. The company has a market cap of $239.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.21. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $111,569. Corporate insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 360.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

