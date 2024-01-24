FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%.
FVCBankcorp Price Performance
FVCB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,096. The company has a market cap of $239.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.21. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $111,569. Corporate insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FVCBankcorp
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FVCBankcorp
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 just-upgraded energy stocks to put on your radar
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.