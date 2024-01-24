FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$115.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

TSE CP opened at C$105.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$112.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. In other news, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total transaction of C$4,894,059.19. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.