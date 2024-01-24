FY2023 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.76) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.39). The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.99) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of RGNX opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.20. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after buying an additional 228,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,376,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 547,466 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

