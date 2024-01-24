FY2025 Earnings Forecast for InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for InPlay Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPO. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 3.2 %

TSE IPO opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$2.99.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of C$46.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.30 million.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.