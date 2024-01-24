G999 (G999) Trading Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1,035.87 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00076153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001476 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.