GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.300-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GATX also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

GATX Stock Up 5.9 %

GATX stock opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. GATX has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Several research firms have commented on GATX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GATX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of GATX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of GATX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

