General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GE. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

GE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,814. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco boosted its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

