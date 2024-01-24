General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Raised by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,282,000 after buying an additional 58,022 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Get Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.