General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $44.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.65.

GM traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,224,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,592,607. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

