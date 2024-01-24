Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 6.1%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 2,077,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,398,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Geron Stock Down 2.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.61.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 55,138.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Geron
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
