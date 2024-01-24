Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 6.1%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 2,077,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,398,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 55,138.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Geron by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 908.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 192,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,370 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Geron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

