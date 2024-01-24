Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Up 100.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Eagle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Eagle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.