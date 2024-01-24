Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.94

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 466072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.17. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
