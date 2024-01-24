GlucoTrack (GCTK) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GlucoTrack to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack’s peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GlucoTrack and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -164.28% -120.25% GlucoTrack Competitors -744.77% -385.02% -31.56%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A GlucoTrack Competitors 1447 4028 8080 212 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.53%. Given GlucoTrack’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GlucoTrack has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlucoTrack and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A -$4.43 million -0.63 GlucoTrack Competitors $1.17 billion $56.33 million -9.02

GlucoTrack’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GlucoTrack peers beat GlucoTrack on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

