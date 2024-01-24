Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 580,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 71.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 511,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 200.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

