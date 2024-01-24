Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.22

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1509181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRCL shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $732.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

